Skanda Shasti 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

Skanda Shashti holds special importance in the Hindu culture and people from this community celebrate it with great devotion and enthusiasm. Skanda Shashthi is observed on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This year, the celebration falls on August 3.

The day is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya and people observe a fast to seek his blessings. Since people are going to worship the deity today, they should be aware of the auspicious timings, mantra, and significance of observing a fast on this day.

Skanda Shashthi 2022: Significance

According to Hindu mythology, people who worship Lord Kartikeya by performing proper rituals on the auspicious day of Skanda Shashti are blessed with a child. At the same time, all vices such as anger, greed, attachment, and ego are erased within devotees.

Skanda Shashthi 2022: Tithi

As per Drik Panchang, the Shashthi Tithi will start at 5:41 am on August 3 and will end at 5:40 am on August 4.

Skanda Shashthi 2022: Vidhi

Devotees get up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean attire. Then they clean the space where they keep Lord Kartikeya’s sculpture. Posters or sculptures of Bholenath, Parvati, and Ganpati ji are kept alongside Lord Kartikeya’s sculpture. Devotees then offer water, clothes, flowers, fruit, and sweets to Lord Kartikeya. They conclude the puja with an aarti.

Skanda Shashthi 2022: Mantra

“Om Sharvana-Bhavaaya Namah

Gyanshaktidhara Skanda Vallii Kalyana Sundara

Devasena Manah Kanta Kartikeya Namostute

Om Subrahmanayaya Namah"

Skanda Shashthi 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Amongst several auspicious timings, some are Brahma Muhurat which will be in effect from 4:19 AM to 5:01 AM on this holy day; Godhuli Muhurt will be from 6:57 PM to 7:21 PM and Vijaya Muhurt which will be present from 2:42 PM to 3:35 PM.

