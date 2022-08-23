Skin Care: DIY Flaxseed Beauty Hacks and Benefits

Flaxseeds are excellent for both your body and your skin. They have lignans and antioxidants that assist to tighten the skin and stop drooping skin. They also include fatty acids, which maintain the health, hydration, and moisture of your skin. Flaxseeds are considered a superfood and are known as the “rejuvenation of life" seeds because they assist our bodies get the nutrients they need from the inside out.

DIY flaxseed hacks and advantages for beauty:

1. Flaxseed gel:

Mix 12 a dish of flaxseeds with 2 cups of water. On a medium temperature, cook and boil the mixture while stirring it constantly with a wooden spoon.

When a white, frothy liquid that resembles gel appears, turn off the flame and let it cool for 20 to 30 minutes.

To remove the gel from the flaxseed mixture, use a thin cotton cloth, and then store the gel in an airtight container.

Use this gel whenever your skin feels dry and dull by storing it in your refrigerator for up to a month.

Your skin will be revitalised if you just use a cotton pad to apply this gel to your entire face and then wash it off with cold water after 30 minutes.

2. Flaxseed pack:

This all-natural collagen-boosting pack will make your skin supple and luminous while also assisting in the fight against wrinkles and fine lines.

Add 1 cup of water and 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds to the mixture. You can have your anti-aging pack in the morning after letting the flaxseeds soak in water overnight.

You can use a vitamin E capsule for the 1 tablespoons of rice flour, 1 tablespoon of honey, and 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil.

Combine them together and run the resulting liquid through a grinder to achieve a smooth texture.

Use your hands to spread a thick layer of this face pack over your entire face, and then leave it on for 30 minutes. Clean it

3. Flaxseed hair mask:

Prepare the flaxseed gel according to the instructions, and then add a few more ingredients for hair that is healthy, shining, and silky-looking.

Your hair mask is ready to use when you combine 1/4 cup of flaxseed gel with 2 tablespoons of hot coconut oil and a few drops of your preferred essential oil.

Apply this mask to your roots and ends for one to two hours, massaging it very well.

Once the waiting period is finished, wash it off with a gentle shampoo and conditioner to remove any remaining oil or product buildup.

This hair mask will prevent your hair from frizz and hair loss while also assisting you in maintaining soft, lustrous hair.

