Hair fall, skin issues, and damaged nails are some of the issues which people have started experiencing more nowadays. Sufficient vitamins and nutrients are required to combat these issues, and one such is Biotin, or vitamin H, B-7, a water-soluble vitamin. According to a study titled Biotin, published in the National Library of Medicine journal, this vitamin has the capacity to promote good skin health due to its innate ability to produce fatty acids; which nourishes the skin by promoting collagen growth.

Additionally, the study also suggested that biotin plays an important role in maintaining a healthy mucous membrane of the skin. It may also regulate the oil glands on the skin, thus effectively controlling sebum and oil production.

Another study titled Anti-Wrinkle Benefits of Peptides Complex Stimulating Skin Basement Membrane Proteins Expression, also published in the National Library of Medicine, suggested that biotin has multiple health benefits, including skin rejuvenation. However, more research is required to confirm whether biotin alone can improve skin appearance.

Look at the benefits biotin can provide:

Improves hair and nail growth: According to a WebMD report, studies suggest that the cosmetic use of derivatives of biotin, is becoming more popular. They are available in the form of moisturizers, serums, and even oral supplements. They help in the production of keratin which is known to make hair and nails stronger.

Safe for pregnant women: Pregnant women often lack Vitamin H or biotin. While we suggest you consult a doctor before taking a decision, a healthy dose of this vitamin can be found in many food options.

Helps combat hyperpigmentation: There is no scientific research that proves a direct relationship between the consumption of biotin and acne. However, biotin is directly shown to combat hyperpigmentation and free radical pollution on the skin. More research on this topic is needed to support the argument.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is for general purpose only and should not be consumed as professional medical advice. )

