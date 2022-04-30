Skin to Immunity, Why Coconut Milk Tea is the Next Thing You Need to Opt for

We all so often consume green tea, black tea and other kinds. Tea made from coconut milk often takes a backseat in this list as many have not heard of it. They are unaware of the abundant nutritional values this tea possesses in comparison to other tea variants.

Protecting skin

Coconut tea can be a perfect source of skincare. Coconut milk can treat dry skin conditions like Eczema, Dermatitis and Psoriasis. Coconut milk contains a lot of fats and antioxidants which can help in treating dry skin conditions.

Boosts immune system

Advertisement

Coconut contains Lauric acid which helps boost the immunity system. Lauric acid can finish many cancer cells and has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Lauric acid also comprises anti-inflammatory properties. For a healthy immune system, prioritise Coconut tea.

Helps in Weight loss

Coconut milk comprises medium-chain triglycerides used in treating various food absorption disorders like diarrhoea, steatorrhea (fat indigestion), celiac disease, Liver disease etc.

MCTs also stimulate energy via a heat production process called Thermogenesis, which can reduce body weight and waist size. Besides these benefits, MCTs also boost insulin sensitivity levels. Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. It helps boost weight loss.

A must for a good heart

According to some studies, coconut tea boosts “good cholesterol" or high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL). It is important to note that HDL cholesterol protects the heart. HDL cholesterol also removes low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol from the blood.

LDL cholesterol is carried to the liver by HDL cholesterol. The liver breaks down LDL and eventually eliminates it from the body. Despite this benefit, some don’t consider it healthy as it has a lot of fat content. Some also say that the studies were quite short and therefore it was difficult to ascertain whether coconut tea is good for the heart or not.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.