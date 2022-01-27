Skincare For Men: Here’s How to Get Rid of Winter Tan

Men, just like women, are concerned about their skin. They are bothered by pimples, acne, dark circles, black patches, and wrinkles. But it’s the skin tanning that everyone is most concerned about. Not only is tanning a concern in the summer, but it can also be a reason to worry in the winter if you adore basking under the sun.

A terrible tan might make your skin appear darker, which some people find appealing. However, if you are not one of them and want to get yourself off it quickly, you have landed at the perfect destination.

Here are some home remedies and tricks which can help you in achieving that tan-free look.

>Yoghurt and besan pack

This is one such cure that has been used by Indian households for centuries. Take 2-3 teaspoons of besan and 1-2 tablespoons of yoghurt to make the pack. If desired, add a few drops of rose water. Apply it, let everything sit for around 20-25 minutes, and afterwards wash it all out with cold water to restore your skin’s radiance.

>Potato

Potato juice is a natural bleaching solution that calms your skin. You may either juice or puree a potato and apply it straight on your face, or chop potato slices and massage them on your skin.

>Pack of honey and papaya

To produce a paste of fine consistency, mash ripe papaya and add a few tablespoons of honey. Rub it to the affected spots and keep it on for a few minutes before rinsing with water.

>Lemon juice

Lemon, known as the greatest natural bleaching agent, can efficiently erase tan. Simply slice a lemon and apply it on the damaged spots, or squeeze a lemon into a dish and spread the juice using a cotton ball. Wash it off with water after 5-10 minutes. To avoid dryness, moisturise your skin.

>Turmeric paste

Prepare a mixture with a few teaspoons of turmeric and a splash of milk. Turmeric is a miraculous substance with skin-lightening characteristics that can greatly assist you in getting rid of the tan. Simply leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off.

