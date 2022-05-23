Skincare Tips: 6 Ways to Fight Oily Skin

We have all more or less experienced how unpredictable oily skin can be. People with oily skin find it super-annoying because their face is constantly greasy and their makeup doesn’t last long. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, having oily skin isn’t all bad as the sebum and sebaceous glands produce fats and natural oil protection that help moisturise the skin and prevent it from drying out.

However, oily skin is characterised by excessive sebum secretion and overactive oil glands beneath the skin’s surface, which can cause pores in the skin to get clogged, often leading to acne breakouts.

Are oily skin problems stressing you out? We might have something for you! Here is how to control oily skin:

Use a gentle cleanser: While washing your face regularly is necessary for healthy skin, over-washing can rob your skin of its natural oils. A gentle cleanser cleanses the skin while moisturising and relaxing it. Regularly cleanse the skin with an oil-free, foamy face cleanser to remove pollutants and residues.

Never skip moisturiser: An oil-free moisturiser won’t clog pores or cause pimples, but it will keep your skin nourished and less prone to excessive oil production.

Wear sunscreen daily: When the skin becomes dry from the sun, it responds by producing more sebum. Wearing sunscreen (SPF 30+) daily can help avoid both dry and oily skin.

Apply an exfoliating face mask: Dead skin cells can collect and clog large pores when they combine with excess sebum oils. Typically, this results in pimples and blackheads. To gently eliminate dead skin cells, apply an exfoliating face mask at least twice a week. Choose anti-inflammatory face masks to soothe irritated skin.

Using a toner: Using a toner can give your skin a deeper clean and physically get rid of the grease on the surface.

Keep blotting papers on hand: Using blotting papers throughout the day can help eliminate excess oil from the skin. To remove the excess oil, gently dab it on your T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin).

