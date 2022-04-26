Skincare Tips: Get Rid of Peeling Cuticles With These Easy Home Remedies

The skin around our nails is delicate and should be handled with care. Cuticles are also crucial for our health because they keep germs away from our nails. As a result, taking adequate care of your cuticles is critical.

Here are a few home remedies to help you get some much-needed comfort from this ailment.

Warm Water

Most of our skin issues may be resolved with warm water. All you have to do is soak your hands in lukewarm water with citrus juice (lemon) and set them aside for a few minutes. Then, to keep your fingertips nourished, pat them dry and then apply a lotion or oil.

Aloe Vera Gel

Advertisement

You may simply solve this condition by applying aloe vera. Apply it for 15 minutes to the fingernails and surrounding tissues, then rinse. Rep until the peeling skin is fully removed.

Honey and Banana

Mash two bananas and stir in 1 tablespoon honey. Apply it to your hands and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with soap-free tap water. This will moisturize and treat your skin because bananas are high in minerals and vitamins and honey is quite moisturizing.

Oatmeal with milk

3 tablespoons warm milk, 2 tablespoons crushed oats, and a few drops of your preferred essential oil Apply for 15-20 minutes to your nails and continue every day until the skin is moisturized and rehydrated again.

Brown sugar with olive oil

Combine 1 tbsp brown sugar and 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil in a mixing bowl. Use as a scrub on your nails and skin to remove dead skin and allow your moisturizer to hydrate and sink deeper into your skin.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.