Skincare Tips: Make These Lifestyle Changes To Achieve Radiant Skin

Skin, the largest organ, protects one from germs and regulates body temperature. But constant stress and pollution can have a negative impact on it. Pimples, dryness, and dull-looking skin are some of the most common concerns that people of different age deal with. The majority of skincare professionals concur that proper cleansing, exfoliation, and moisturizing with products tailored to one’s skin type are essential for maintaining healthy skin. While skincare products may help to some extent, changing certain lifestyle habits can do wonders for your skin. To achieve glowing skin naturally, check out these 5 effective lifestyle changes.

Promote skin health with a balanced diet

Nutritional science backs up the link between your food choices and your skin. Researchers have identified the vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that are necessary for good skin health. Your diet should include plenty of lean protein, colourful vegetables, whole grains, fruit, nuts, and heart-healthy fats for radiant skin. A healthy diet can even slow down the effects of skin ageing.

Make Hydration a Priority

Drinking plenty of water for hydration is the solution for glowing skin. If you do not drink enough water throughout the day, your body will draw moisture from your skin, leaving it dry, rough, or uncomfortable.

Drink Green tea

Green tea is a powerful antioxidant that is high in anti-inflammatory polyphenols. Green tea helps in reducing inflammation. The presence of vitamins B and E promotes collagen production and cell regeneration. Dried green tea leaves can also be used as a gentle exfoliant for the skin.

Practice regular exercise

Regular exercise strengthens your body while lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Exercise is also important for maintaining healthy skin. It improves blood circulation, which aids in the removal of toxins and cell byproducts from the body.

Use sunscreen

Daily UV exposure can cause the skin to thicken, freckle, and develop dark patches if not protected. It is critical to reapply sunscreen every two hours. If you intend to spend an afternoon in the sun, choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Moisturize Damp Skin

Apply a good amount of moisturizer to clean, damp skin for the best results. Moisturizing damp skin within a few minutes after stepping out of the tub or cleansing your face seals in the moisture.

