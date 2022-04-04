Skincare Tips: Stay Away From These Harmful Kitchen Ingredients

Thanks to all the skincare influencers that we have sensibly switched to chemical-free ingredients. More than our conscience, the trend of going all-natural has forced us to do so. Undoubtedly, the trend of DIY face masks has blossomed in recent times, as several people opt for it over fancy brands. Well, that is fair enough because they are extremely easy to make and have innumerable health benefits without any side effects. But that is not always true.

If you are a person who prefers DIY face masks at home, then you must be completely sure about which ingredients you use for the preparation. There are various trends on social media which assure you the benefits of varied kitchen ingredients if included in your skincare routine. But it isn’t necessary that what worked for them will work for you too. Not just this, but there are a few kitchen ingredients that are being claimed as miraculous on social media, but in reality, they will result in disasters if included in your skincare.

Advertisement

Vegetable oil

There are some who have claimed that including vegetable oil in their skincare routine brought great results in terms of providing moisture. But using vegetable oil on your skin can completely destroy it for you. On the surface, it might bring moisture but deep down it can clog your pores, resulting in acne and blemishes. Apple Cider Vinegar

Innumerable videos surface on social media which recommend apple cider vinegar helps in removing blackheads. This is completely wrong, as apple cider vinegar is highly acidic in nature and can result in terrible issues with your natural skin. It doesn’t end here, if you overuse it then it can even lead to chemical burns on your skin. Garam Masala

Garam masala is prepared by mixing different spices. While these ingredients have amazing results if consumed in meals, the combination can be extremely harmful for your face. As this combination of spices is hot in nature, it is very much possible that it will cause irritation and rashes on your skin.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.