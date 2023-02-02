Skincare Tips: The Consistent Approach to Using Vitamin C and Retinol

Making a decision among the various substances for skincare might be really difficult. such as what actually works? What fails? Retinol and vitamin C, on the other hand, are without a doubt the best and most thoroughly studied compounds for reversing signs of ageing and imparting a natural dewy sheen to your face.

Retinol is a fantastic acne treatment component because it works at the cellular level to hasten cell turnover, lessen inflammation, and decrease oil production—all actions necessary for maintaining clear pores and acne-free skin. On the other hand, vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that helps repair skin damage and lessen the effects of ageing. Free radical damage to the skin caused by environmental aggressors including pollution, infrared radiation, and blue light is very effectively prevented by vitamin C. Your skincare routine must include both retinol and vitamin C. We’ll go over a few potential applications for both of these compounds in this post, as suggested by dermatologist and skincare guru Dr. Saru Singh.

Apply each component at various intervals throughout the day:

Retinol is typically best utilised at night, whilst vitamin C is most effective in the morning. First thing in the morning, apply your vitamin C serum to clean, dry skin. After that, use a face moisturiser suitable for your skin type and a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. You can top your retinol with a hyaluronic acid serum or moisturiser in the evening if your skin is prone to dryness.

Apply each component on various nights:

If you prefer to use skincare products at night, vitamin C and retinol can still be used properly. Vitamin C is still helpful in the evening even if it works best in the morning. However, that does not mean you can use them both at the same time. Changing up the components and using them on different evenings is frequently advised.

Using moisturiser with sunscreen:

Using sunscreen in conjunction with one of the best antioxidants—Vitamin C and Retinol—effectively doubles the skin-protective benefits. Using these two in conjunction with a moisturiser and sunscreen primarily aids in preventing free radicals and UV radiation exposure as well as maintaining the skin’s hydration throughout the day.

