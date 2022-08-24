Skincare Tips to Beat the Humidity

Dehydrated and dull skin, breakouts, acne – extreme sunlight and humidity love playing havoc with our face. Sweat leading to oil deposits makes the skin lose its lustre making us look bad. The rain might be fun, but monsoons are a sure-fire recipe for many skin problems too.

No need to worry, we have you covered. It’s time to make some space in your beauty closet for monsoon essentials that will help you battle the humid weather and help you have the best summer skin.

It is essential to cleanse the skin and prep it well for makeup using a lightweight pre-makeup oil that hydrates yet doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. “The light texture will also offer hydration and shine to the skin without leaving it oily and help in uniform application of the makeup," says Aashka Goradia Goble, actor and Co-Founder, Renee Cosmetics.

Applying sunscreen is essential, come rain or shine, to protect the skin from UV rays and what’s better than using a BB cream that comes with medium coverage and SPF 30 along with moisturizing the skin

“We all know that it is essential to use waterproof and smudge-proof eyeliners and kajals but, it is also wise to use products that are lightweight, non-sticky and matte during this season; such products don’t feel greasy on your skin and lets it breathe," opines Goble. This advice is useful for the monsoon since you want to prevent your makeup from fading or washing out if you’re drenched and are on-the-go.

Multi-purpose and compact products can help you get a quick touch-up to the face whenever required. They’re easy to carry, are travel-friendly, and fit in your handbag.

“I recommend keeping loose powder or compact powder handy so you can just dab and mattify your face in case it gets too oily. Ultimately, go ahead and enjoy this season by keeping your best face forward and using your favourite makeup products because there are no rules when it comes to feeling and looking good no matter what the season is," says Goble.

