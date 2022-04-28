Skincare Trend: In 2022, Go Minimalist by Following Skinmalism

Currently, social media is jam-packed with different skincare routines, and the beauty market is flooded with all kinds of products that you must be wanting to include in your skincare routine. But do you really need all those products? Besides cluttering your dressing table, they have surely burned a huge hole in your pocket. The new year, 2022, has given rise to a new and sustainable beauty movement called skinmalism.

Skinmalism or skin minimalism screams less is more. It is all about buying less, wearing less, and using less. However only thing it is asking you to do more is to love yourself the way you are. Essentially, skinmalism is asking you to love your skin in which you are and let it be in open instead of hiding it under the layers of makeup. Here’s how you can follow skinmalism:

Advertisement

Cleanse

You don’t need 10 different cleansers for your face. One cleanser that suitably removes your makeup is powerful enough to remove impurities and cleanse your skin.

Say hello to multi-taskers

If you feel that Vitamin C serum is suiting your skin perfectly then a moisturizer infused with Vitamin C will also suit you and will perform the serum’s tasks as well. Make your skincare hassle-free.

Advertisement

Face yoga and massage

Stop wasting time on 10 steps skincare routine, instead, massage your face in a gentle circular upward motion. This technique will solve half of your problems like wrinkles, fine lines, and early aging signs, for which you have been using 10 different products.

Sunscreen

Needless to say, SPF 50 is a must for all before stepping out, however, advertisements have confused many of you when it comes to applying sunscreen on face and body. Just like cleanser, you don’t need separate sunscreens. If something suits your face, it will undeniably suit the rest of your body parts.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.