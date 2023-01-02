Skincare Trends That Will Rule 2023

The year 2022 was all about Covid recovery and self-care. We’re only a few days into the new pages of 2023. And if you’ve been following beauty and skincare trends for a while, you’ll know that they change with the seasons.

We already know that the CTM process- the basic cleansing, toning, and moisturizing routine reigns supreme. But adding some new skin-care steps to your routine will only benefit you. From trying out DIY skin-care masks to discussing your skin issues with dermatologists, this new year make some fresh changes to your routine. Here is a list of beauty trends that will see a rise in 2023.

Beauty starts from within

Natural beauty and slow beauty were popular in the past, but this year the emphasis is on beauty from within. Our skin reflects our mental and emotional states, as well as our physical health. As a result, your focus this year should be on balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and healthy eating practices that will improve your mood, keep stress at bay, and give you radiant, glowing, and rested skin. Remember that your lifestyle choices greatly impact how gracefully your skin ages.

Play with some active ingredients

These are vitamin B3 derivatives; if you haven’t used them yet, you will in 2023. Social media influencers are already raving about its skin-care benefits. These ingredients can be used on a daily basis to protect your skin from free radicals, treat brown spots, dullness, and acne, improve skin tone, reduce pore size, and prevent premature skin ageing and the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. Ceramides and niacinamide are skin-friendly and suitable for all skin types.

20-minute facelift

To rejuvenate the skin, a combination of radio and light frequencies is used. This helps in skin tightening and volume loss in the face. There is no discomfort or downtime, and the procedure produces immediate results.

Sustainable skincare will become the norm

Despite being a trend for a few years, clean beauty is here to stay. Refillable skin care products and low-packaging waste are becoming more popular. The year 2023 will be all about making environmentally conscious product choices.

