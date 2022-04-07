Skipping Your Breakfast? You May Suffer From These Side-Effects

Breakfast is the first meal of the day. To kick-start the day, our body needs energy which is provided by the nutritional healthy breakfast. However, in the rush of life, people often skip the most important meal of the day. Having the first meal after a gap of more than 12 hours can take a dig at your health. There are many side-effects of skipping breakfast that must be taken note of.

Weight Gain

When you starve yourself till the middle of the day, your body craves high-calorie foods. In this way, you end up eating sugary and fatty foods to curb your hunger. This leads to weight gain.

Risk of Diabetes

When you miss breakfast and eat after a long gap, your blood sugar levels shoot up suddenly to provide energy to your body. In this process, people tend to become more prone to getting Type 2 diabetes.

Dementia

According to a study published in the Japanese Journal of Human Sciences of Health-Social Services, people who skip breakfast can suffer from mental illnesses. The brain cells restrict function and your cognitive abilities decline leading to serious diseases like Dementia.

Migraine

Skipping breakfast can dip the sugar levels which results in increased blood pressure. With high blood pressure, one can get minor headaches initially which can later turn into severe migraine.

Effects metabolism

Our body needs the energy to function in the morning. When you skip the first meal of the day, it hinders metabolic activity and slows down the process.

Decreases immunity

Breakfast contains essential nutrients which the body needs to wake up the immune system and fight bacteria and viruses. By not having breakfast, your immune system does not function properly making you prone to diseases.

