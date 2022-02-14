When is Slap Day 2022? All You Need to Know About the First Day of Anti-Valentine’s Week

>Slap Day 2022: Most people only know about Valentine’s Week, which begins on February 7 with Rose Day and ends on February 14 with Valentine’s Day. These seven days are spent by cupid-stricken couples all over the world gushing over their partners. Vows of eternal togetherness are taken and gifts are exchanged during these seven days. However, Valentine’s week culminates in Anti-Valentine’s week which is cherished by folks who haven’t had much experience with finding their love the whole Valentine’s week.

Surprisingly, a large number of people across the world look forward to this Anti-Valentine week. The Anti-Valentine Week begins with Slap Day.

When is Slap Day?

Slap Day marks the beginning of Anti-Valentine’s week. Slap Day is celebrated on February 15. This day is for you if you dislike the concept of Valentine’s Day or have experienced heartbreak. If you have been on the receiving side of the pangs of unrequited love or had your precious heartbroken by someone,

then Slap Day is for you.

Do not ‘literally’ Slap anyone

Slap Day is extremely popular among youngsters. If you have been uber-bored by seeing the stories/ statuses of your friends going all gooey about their partners, Slap Day comes as a respite for you as it enables one to indulge in a few frolics after a week-long mushiness.

But it’s all fun and games until individuals start acting violently, putting to work the literal meaning of Slap Day. Slap Day is not meant for slapping each other. This day should be spent in a playful spirit.

What to do on Slap Day

Smack all the feelings of loneliness that have wrapped you. Slap open new horizons for your life. If you have been heartbroken and have pained yourself enough by reminiscing the days with your ex, Slap Day is a reminder for you to move on. Go out and meet friends and have a hearty laugh and slap negativity on its face. Slap Day is a day for you to slap all the connections with a toxic person and detox your life.

