Happy Slap Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Slap day marks the first day of anti Valentine’s week. By the end of Valentine’s week, people are done with a lot of romantic content. And now, the anti-Valentine’s week provides a much-needed healing from the constant bombardment of romantic messages and wishes. This day is also the perfect moment for the people to end a wrong relationship which caused a mess in their life. This day should be celebrated in a good spirit. It doesn’t mean that we go on a spree of conducting violent activities. This article curates a list of images, quotes and wishes for the slap day.

Slap Day Wishes

1. If I love someone and they cheated on me then that’s not my loss. It is their loss because they lost someone who loved them unconditionally.

2. It is not essential to slap someone physically. You can also slap someone with words and that hurts a lot more.

3. I expect the person who hurt me to experience pain and disgust. This would be the biggest slap on their face.

4. Someone asked me how I could handle unwanted proposals during Valentine week. I suggested a tight slap can be the best remedy.

6. Embark on a new discourse of life by forgetting (slapping) the relations who caused you grief.

Slap Day Quotes

1. I feel an ardent desire to be born as an Octopus. In that way I could slap 8 people at a time.

2. Two faced people are what I hate the most. It is very confusing which face to slap first.

3. Karma takes a very long time. Let me slap you now.

4. I am in love with your smile, face and eyes. I love this talent of mine to make solid lies.

5. Never slap a man who chews tobacco.

