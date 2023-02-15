ANTI-VALENTINE’S WEEK 2023: With Valentine’s Week over, the Anti-Valentine’s Week has begun. The week allows single and newly separated people to detox from all the mush they had to experience in the past week. The week starts on February 15 with the first day being Slap Day.

If you dislike the idea of Valentine’s Day or have experienced heartbreak, then you can join the decidedly anti-romantic vibes of Anti-Valentine’s. Slap Day is the perfect day to slap those feelings away and move on with your life. On the occasion of Slap Day 2023, here’s taking a look at all you need to know about this day.

When is Slap Day?

Slap Day is observed on February 15 and this year it falls today on a Wednesday. The day is especially meant for people whose former partners have broken their heart. Quite well-liked among youngsters, the day offers an immediate break from the love-filled atmosphere of the previous week.

After the gooey status updates and stories, Slap Day is a much-needed breath of fresh air. Though, Slap Day is not the day to start randomly slapping strangers.

What to do on slap day?

Slap Day serves as a good way for you to get over your heartbreak especially if you have been stewing over the past week. Meet up with your friends, laugh heartily, and gently slap negativity in the face. Slap Day is a day when you should cut off all ties to poisonous people and detox your life. Smack away all the negative feelings that have engulfed you and remember that romantic relationships are not everything in life.

What comes after Slap day?

Slap Day is followed by Kick Day, the second day of Anti-Valentine’s Week. Kick Day is observed on February 16. It is the ideal opportunity to kick all the gifts from your ex. While these gifts may have once meant something to you but now cause you pain, the idea is to throw them away as well. The rest of the week is made up of Perfume Day, Flirting Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Break Up Day.

While Valentine’s Week focuses on love, Anti-Valentine’s Week focuses on heartbreak and sorrow. So, if you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate your own broken feelings from your last relationship, go ahead and celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Week.

