Sleeping on Stomach Can be Fatal if You are an Epilepsy Patient

Everyone has a different sleeping style. Some like to sleep on their backs for a long time while resting on their backs. A lot of people also have a habit of sleeping on their stomachs. This sleep pattern can endanger the lives of some people. According to scientists, epilepsy patients should stop sleeping on their stomachs as soon as possible.

Patients with epilepsy who sleep on their stomachs have a higher risk of sudden death. The symptoms of the accidental death of a child are similar. A few years ago, research revealed that epilepsy is a brain disease in which the patient experiences frequent seizures. This is also referred to as fit.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 50 million people worldwide are affected by this condition.

According to Dr James Tao, professor at the University of Chicago in Illinois, death in uncontrolled epilepsy usually occurs during sleep. To conduct the research, the experts studied 25 studies in which the physical condition of people was recorded in 253 accidental death cases. The study found that 73 percent of deaths occurred while sleeping on their stomachs, while 27 percent had different sleep conditions.

Young children, as well as adolescents, often have no ability to get up after an epileptic seizure, especially a normal seizure. According to James Tao, the research suggests that an important strategy to prevent accidental deaths from epilepsy is to sleep on your back. The use of a wristwatch and bed alarm can help prevent such deaths while asleep. The study has been published in the online journal Neurology.

