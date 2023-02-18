Sleeping Pattern to Balanced Diet: 5 Ways to Combat a Sedentary Lifestyle

It can’t be said enough how important it is to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. Such a lifestyle not only keeps diseases at bay but also maintains your body mass index. Therefore, it won’t be wrong to say that health and fitness is a realm, of which everybody wishes to be part. However, only a few manage to do what it really takes to be entirely devoted to health and fitness. Needless to say, modern advances have surely made our lives easier, but they also push you to adopt a more sedentary and inactive lifestyle. And believe it or not, this directly or indirectly results in an unhealthy lifestyle.

From being unable to take out time to find the right motivation to join the gym, we all have ample excuses to either skip or postpone our plans to get on track with the fitness journey. But, transforming your sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle hardly needs you to disturb your busy schedule, as you can simply incorporate it into your daily regime. Wondering how? Continue reading:

Improve sleeping pattern

Improving your sleeping pattern should be the first step if you are embarking on the journey of transforming your unhealthy lifestyle into an active one. Going to bed on time and giving your body a proper eight-hour sleep is honestly a jack of all trades. Apart from keeping you active the whole day, it also has an impact on your health. In addition, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, “A fixed bedtime helps your body to be in sync with the natural rhythms, improves digestion, and helps prevent diseases or ageing."

Choose stairs over elevator

Nothing can be the easiest exercise than choosing stairs over an elevator. Taking the stairs adds the much-required physical activity to your routine, for which you haven’t been able to take your time out. Apart from keeping you fit, taking stairs every day provides numerous health benefits. Equivalent to cardio, taking stairs daily assists in your weight management and helps in your cardiovascular health.

Cutting down on sugar

Simply cutting down on the amount of sugar you intake in a day, or using a healthier sweetener instead of the same can take you a long way. Wondering how to begin this? Well, start with your first cup of tea or coffee. If you usually take two spoons of sugar in your hot beverage then initially reduce it by half and then avoid it completely, or what you can do is add healthier sweeteners like jaggery to your drink.

Avoid chemicals in your meal

Eating healthy not only means incorporating a variety of nutrition and minerals in your diet. But it also states to stay away from chemicals. Choosing your meals wisely is what the situation demands here. While in one way nothing looks healthier than green vegetables in the market, what we can’t see with our naked eyes are the chemicals like pesticides, with which it has been grown. In such situations, either you have an option of growing your vegetables all by yourself or you can always choose organic vegetables over normal ones.

Include fruits in your diet

Although you indulge yourself in daily exercise and always eat healthy, incorporating at least one fruit in your meal is very necessary. Fresh fruits are a great source of minerals, vitamins, and lots and lots of fibres. Make sure that you do not skip out on seasonal fruits.

