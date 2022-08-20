Sleepzo Pod Rooms: Your Way to Catch up on Sleep While Travelling From Chennai International Airport

Travelling is always exciting but can also be tiring. The anticipation to not miss the booking can give anxiety to some and the not so great waiting lounges only add on to the tiredness. Not to forget, prepping for the journey also consumes a lot of energy. In a bid to offer some ease during travelling, Chennai International Airport has now opened up Sleepzo –sleeping pods. After Mumbai’s Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Chennai has also introduced this concept of compact sleeping rooms.

The concept was initially brought to Japan where passengers could rest their eyes at railway stations without having to pay heavy prices.

The Airport Authority of India tweeted, " Won’t be tiring now as flyers can have a comfortable short stay in Sleeping Pods. A new facility ‘Sleepzo’ in domestic arrival, launched at the airport with four bed-sized capsules, best suitable for a short time of rest."

What are pod hotels?

These small, adorable pods are quite versatile. These are little yet opulent lounges where travellers can unwind before boarding their aircraft.

You can use the service on an hourly basis.

There are conveniences including a comfortable bed, reading lighting, charging ports, USB chargers, luggage room, ambient lights, and blower control.

One adult and one child under the age of 12 can fit in each capsule.

This facility may be found in the domestic arrival area close to luggage belt 1.

All transit users in particular will profit from this recently installed amenity. While waiting while a flight is difficult, it is now possible at the Chennai airport.

