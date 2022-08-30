Slow Down Skin Ageing With These Five Nutrients

There is a wide range of products available in the market that claims to help in slowing down skin ageing. Exposing the skin pigments to the chemicals that make up these products may turn out to be effective.

But the changes they make are temporary. Once someone stops using these products, other issues find a space to grow.

Rather than resorting solely to chemically-produced products, it is much better to focus on nutritional intake as well. Multiple researchers have found linkages between skin health and nutrition. What you consume eventually shows on your skin.

In this article, we will tell you about the five nutrients that help curb the speed of skin ageing, as listed by Shivika Seth, clinical nutritionist, in conversation with Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

Vitamin C

With one of the most diverse applications, Vitamin C is known for stimulating the biosynthesis of collagen. Collagen, a natural filler substance, declines in composition with increasing age. Vitamin C rejuvenates the collagen composition, which then helps in the anti-ageing process.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E also contributes to the role of collagen. It helps in cross-linking and lipid peroxidation of the filler fibre substance that is linked with ageing. Almonds, avocado, and sunflower seeds, among others, are good sources of Vitamin E.

Advertisement

Zinc

Targeting skin pigments at a molecular level, Zinc helps the cell strengthen its cell membrane. It also helps in stimulating the antioxidant-absorbing and immunity-boosting systems that help against the ageing of the skin.

Advertisement

Lycopene

It helps with skin firmness and keeps the hydration levels in check. Lycopene also helps in increasing the production of collagen in the body. Watermelon, tomatoes, and pink guava, among other fruits, are rich sources of Lycopene.

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B3 contains a crucial enzyme called NIAGEN which plays a key role in slowing the ageing process of the skin. Apart from having the responsibility of repairing the DNA, Vitamin B3 also works against the ageing process.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here