Sobhita Dhulipala Gives Basic Clothing an Effortless Yet Gorgeous Twist in THIS Outfit

Sobhita Dhulipala has been sharing pieces from her fashion journals constantly. The actor, who is a true fashionista, frequently posts parts from her best-dressed diary on her Instagram account. We are not at all grumbling about how much better Sobhita’s fashion diaries are getting every day. Sobhita is ruling the fashion game like nothing else, whether it be with her ethnic outfits, casual clothes, or demonstrations of how to combine casual and formal vibes in one outfit. The actor recently received high accolades from both the audience and reviewers for her portrayal of Vanathi in Mani Ratnam’s landmark film Ponniyin Sevan: I.The sequel to the movie is planned for release in 2019. In the movie, Sobhita appeared onscreen alongside actors like Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Lal, and others.

Resuming our subject on Sobhita’s fashion tidbits, the actor recently posted a snapshot of herself from a recent fashion photoshoot on her Instagram profile, which made her Instagram family drool madly. Denim on denim outfits worn by Sobhita are adored and coveted. Denim is here to stay, and Sobhita keeps showing us that nothing can go wrong when we’re wearing it. The actress dressed in a black corset bra for the most recent photograph, covering it with a dark denim jacket with long sleeves and pockets. She paired it with a pair of wide-leg denim trousers as she posed for the cameras and provided us with all the necessary fashion inspiration. Sobhita uploaded a photo of herself from the photo shoot, stretching her arms and closing her eyes.

Sobhita completed her style for the day with earrings and a sleek silver chain. The actor wore her hair dishevelled and open in wavy curls. Sobhita rocked the look with barely any makeup. Sobhita gave fashion police a run for their money while sporting nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue.

