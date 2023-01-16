There is literally not a thing that ‘Made In Heaven’ fame, Sobhita Dhulipala does not look good in. From Sarees to gowns, she sports them all with the utmost finesse and grace. What truly sets the actress apart from the others is the fact that she is extremely open to experimenting with her looks and that is the primary reason why her Instagram feed is a sartorial bliss.

Recently, the ‘Ponniyn Selvan’ actress wore the simplest and yet the loveliest mustard yellow handloom saree which had a yellow and green border. The saree was plain and had no intricate work done on the bodice except for the zari linings. Sobhita paired this six yards of sheer elegance with a simple sleeveless red blouse. Even though she loves to experiment with her looks, she also appreciates dressing up as a girl next door in really comfy clothes.

Sobhita in a way has always been extremely comfortable in her own skin and that is again very evident from her recent pictures where she is in a no-makeup look. Her hair is as natural as it can get and one can truly tell that she is having the best time without her hair and makeup being done.

She accessorised the look with dainty bangles, gold bangles, a sleek neckpiece and a regular watch. However, what makes the pictures very relatable is the fact that Sobhita in an unadulterated way enjoys ‘Kachori’ on Sankranti, in her car.

While Gulshan Devaiah like a lot of us wanted to know if the Kachori flavour was ‘Pyaaz or Dal’, Mrunal Thakur was all hearts on Sobhita as well as the saree, she wrote “U n the sareee" along with two heart emojis.

Instagram users too did not shy away from showering the actress with love and compliments, while one of her fans wrote, “How is it that you’re just perfect every time?" The other one wrote, “You and that saree are a match made in heaven!"

