Sobhita Dhulipala Is Winning The Internet Again With Her Saree Diaries

It is not new for Sobhita Dhulipala to send the internet into a tizzy with her elegant style. And, her saree moments are catching the netizens’ attention. Dhulipala generated some buzz with her regal look during the trailer release of Ponniyin Selvan. The highly-anticipated movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and Trisha, among others, and is directed by Mani Ratnam. With the film’s ongoing promotions, Dhulipala has stunned the internet with her several elegant looks.

She picked an all-white saree for promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show. It featured intricately-embroidered floral motifs with a matching blouse. She completed the look with a pair of drop earrings and nude makeup. Check out the look here:

During a press release for the film, Dhulipala wore a saree from Raw Mango. The green and gold saree had a sleeveless blouse with it. Pairing it with a regal choker by Kishandas and Co. Dhulipala opted for shimmery eyeshadow and winged eyeliner to complete this look.

Of course, Dhulipala’s fashion choices cannot be discussed without mentioning her look during the trailer release of Ponniyin Selvan. Sporting an orange and yellow-hued saree, Dhulipala stole the internet’s heart. She completed the look with an elaborate set of choker, long necklace, earrings, bangles, sheesh patti and tikka, kamarbandh, armband and a ring.

Ponniyin Selvan is set to release on September 30. The upcoming Tamil movie is an epic-period action film. It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name.

