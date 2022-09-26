Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Like A Vision In White As She Promotes Ponniyin Selvan

Sobhita Dhulipala is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, Ponniyin Selvan: I alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram in crucial roles. The cast is currently promoting the upcoming film at several locations, the recent one being Mumbai. Sobhita Dhulipala joined Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, AR Rahman and Jayam Ravi at the film promotions in Mumbai over the weekend. Sobhita looked like a vision and made heads turn as she attended the event.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sobhita Dhulipala shared pictures of her look from the event and we must say, she looked absolutely stunning. Sobhita opted for a sheer white netted saree that consisted of white zari borders. She paired the saree with a white blouse along with intricate details and a plunging neckline. She accessorized the outfit with a pear drop diamond earring and opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, winged eyeliner, and dark nude lips.

Along with the pictures, the actress penned a note where she went on to give a funny take on the white outfit. She wrote, “Doodh si safedi, nirma se aayi. Rangeen kapda bhi khil khil jaaye sabki pasand Nirma". Take a look at the post below.

About the film

Ponniyin Selvan: I, whose first instalment is set to premiere on September 30, tells the story of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who became the great Raja Chozhan. Ponniyin Selvan: I, helmed and co-written by Mani Ratnam, is an epic period film starring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Parthiban, Lal, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

The director, Mani Ratnam, has also described it as his dream project. Aishwarya will be seen essaying a dual role in the film. She will be seen playing the role of Mandakini Devi and Queen Nandini, respectively. This will be one of the most expensive projects in the country’s history. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and other languages.

