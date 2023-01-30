Every time Sobhita Dhulipala introduces us to a stylish new look, we know everything will be amazing. She enjoys stylish experiments, but she convinces us that she is also an expert when she goes for the minimal. The actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming web series, The Night Manager. And while doing so she has been treating her fans with some of her sizzling outfits.

Let’s agree that hot pink is the season’s hottest colour. This color has taken over our wardrobes like never before, and Sobhita Dhulipala looks fabulous in it. She was papped in a stunning hot pink co-rd set and walked right into the hearts of her fans.

The co-ord had a slip top with a plunging neckline and black borders down the torso. She paired it with a midi skirt with pleated details all over. Her top also had a long silver chain hanging from her shoulders on both sides of her body.

Sobhita completed her OOTD with transparent heels. She posed for the photos with her hair open in wavy messy curls with a side part. The actress chose a natural makeup look to complement her outfit for the day. She aced the look to perfection with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick.

Before this, she was gleaming in a lovely beige-tiered maxi dress that perfectly combines style and comfort. Her stylish ensemble featured a shirt-style collar, full sleeves, and front button-down details. The layered ruched detailing throughout the outfit added an interesting twist. We like how Sobhita paired it with simple accessories like earrings. Her makeup included kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows, subtle cheek contouring, and a hint of nude shade on her lips. She completed it all with a sleek hairstyle.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming web series The Night Manager is set to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on February 17, also stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Sandeep Modi created and directed the series, which is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

In The Night Manager, Anil Kapoor will play a weapons dealer who poses as a business tycoon, while Aditya will play a night manager at a luxury hotel and a former soldier. Filming for the show wrapped in September of last year.

