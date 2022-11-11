Home » News » Lifestyle » Sobhita Dhulipala’s Silk Viscose Dress Is The Ultimate Red-Carpet Ensemble

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Silk Viscose Dress Is The Ultimate Red-Carpet Ensemble

The fashionista was spotted donning a viscose attire, a part of the Adidas x Gucci collection, at an awards show

November 11, 2022

Want to make a fashion statement? You should certainly take inspiration from Sobhita Dhulipala. Apart from her acting skills, Sobhita has won many hearts with her vibrant personality and her incredible fashion choice. She never takes a backseat when it comes to experimenting with her looks. Once again, Sobhita did the same and mesmerized people with her splendid outfit. The fashionista was spotted donning a viscose attire, a part of the Adidas x Gucci collection, at an awards show.

The apparel featured Gucci Trefoil embroidery. According to the official site, the inspiration behind the outfit was drawn from “Creative Director’s memories of the ’80s and ’90s, emblematic House’s motifs mix with those of the historic sportswear brand Adidas resulting in a series of hybrid looks."

A few hours ago, Sobhita dropped a subtle glimpse of her attire on her Instagram stories. She paired her dress with lace gloves and a cap and donned a bold red lip colour. “We are doing the cap!!! In the car. Lips are red. Music is loud. Let’s go now," she wrote along with the pictures.

Prior to this, Dhulipala had also shared a video from when she was getting ready for the award function. In the video, one can see Sobhita asking for opinions on whether she should add the cap to her look or not.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in a Tamil film helmed and penned by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan: I. In the film, Sobhita shared the screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

