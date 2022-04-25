Social Health: Definition, Effects Of Bad Social Health And How To Improve Your Social Health

A person’s ability to interact, dwell and adapt in relationships with people is known as social health. These relationships are known as social relationships. People find themselves involved in various relationships such as friends, colleagues and treks with tourists.

Human is a social animal, always surrounded by people they love, or who love them. They might be friends, family, office colleagues, flat mates, etc. How you interact with them has a significant impact on your mental and physical health. A lot of people find indulging in social situations very difficult. Bad social health can lead to headaches, stress and eating disorders. Some serious health issues related to having a bad social health quotient are:

Depression Anxiety Headaches Weakened immunity Cardiovascular diseases High or low BP levels Abrupt weight gain or weight loss Eating disorders Hormonal imbalances Stress

Over a long period of time, these issues can worsen leading to detrimental mental and physical affects. Hence, one should always try to improve their social health. Some of the ways one can do so is:

Indulge in social activities

It is important for one to interact in social events and take part in dances, painting workshops, public speaking events and social gatherings to improve their social interaction with diverse people from different walks of life. This ensure one’s good social health and avoid any health complications.

Healthy and Balanced Lifestyle

Smoking, alcohol consumption and drugs cause heavy damage to your physical health. From the nervous system to muscles to internal organs such as lungs and liver, these habits have innumerable health implications that one should avoid. Exercise or yoga, good sleep cycle and healthy eating routine can help improve social health to a huge extent.

Good Communication Skills

The best to way work on your social interaction skills is to learn how to communicate well. If your thoughts and ideas can be converted to words efficiently, you can impress anyone you want and have a healthy relationship with them by speaking your mind. Keeping things from someone you love or someone you’re close to, can cause problems in a relationship. Hence, learning to communicate all our problems, vulnerabilities and thoughts can help us regulate social health well.

