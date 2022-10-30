Social Media Influencer Nagma Mirajkar To Turn Showstopper At The Australian Fashion Week

India Fashion Week Australia will return to the runway following a two-year hiatus, on 30th October 2022 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The fashion show which is curated by Bollywood actor, Vishwajeet Pradhan and his wife Sonalika Pradhan aims to boost cross-cultural participation within the global fashion community.

IFWA’s program this year includes a high fashion runway show featuring international designers such as Vietnamese designer Ivan Tran, Indian designer Archana Kochhar, and India’s first transgender fashion designer Saisha Shinde. The event will also showcase local Australian designers such as Vicoola, Miras and Young Designers Gallery, with Supernova Collection Co and Kruz La Mode Fashion making their debut at IFWA. The event will be choreographed by revered Indian fashion veteran, Shakir Shaikh.

Leading lifestyle and fashion social media influencer of Indian origin, Nagma Mirajkar has been roped in as the showstopper for the runway show of Indian couturière, Archana Kochhar who makes her debut outing at IFWA. Kochhar will showcase her Lé Gehna collection which is a medley between Indian heirlooms and western highlights, splashed with the hues of the royal gems of India - emerald and ruby.

Organised by Meilleur Events, the inaugural edition of IFWA in 2019 featured participation from designers like Samant Chauhan, Mini Raxevsky, Nicholas Gilbert, Rimi Nayak, and Vicoola amongst others.

Nagma Mirajkar states, “I’m really excited to be walking as a showstopper for one of the leading designers of India Archana Kocchar. I feel honoured to be representing our Indian couture on a global platform and strengthening fashion ties between India and Australia."

Archana Kochhar states, “I’m excited since this is my first-ever showcase in Australia! My collection, Lé Gehna, is a marriage between Indo-western silhouettes & artisanal Indian embroidery. The collection will embody a taste of India while still working with western sensibilities and resonate with the Australian audience. Nagma Mirajkar will be the showstopper in an exquisite red embroidered lehenga. The grasp influencers have on the fashion industry is truly amazing and I can’t wait to work with her. “

Vishwajeet Pradhan states, “India has emerged as a hub for textiles, specialised handcrafted styles and dazzling embroidery. Equally, Australia has established itself for its thriving creative talents and appliqués – and what better way to celebrate the two? The vision for IFWA further extends to uniting talents from both the countries, with a special focus on emerging designers and models, providing a boosting and encouraging experience for them."

