Sock it Up! Deepika Padukone Rocks the Socks-With-Heels Trend Like a Boss

Winter is coming! And raising the temperatures with her unconventional look of the season, was actor Deepika Padukone who stunned everyone when she stepped out of the car wearing a chic denim ensemble. But that’s not what caught our eye. It was the socks-with-pumps combination everyone can’t stop talking about. A rare fashion choice, especially for celebrities, the sock-with-sandals trend has been a part of many looks donned by celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Rita Ora among others in the past. So, are our Bollywood beauties ready for this tricky trend?

Advertisement

Recently, Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani did test the waters before giving her star the unconventional look. The celebrity stylist posted a pic of herself wearing a pair of white socks and teamed it with stilettos. While we love the confidence Deepika and her stylist showed in their respective looks, we wonder if the style is something to look forward to in the winters.

Sheer socks, lacey socks or thigh-high warmers with funky prints, there’s a variety of designs you can choose from. You can always experiment with the colours. From pastels to bold tones, there are myriad shades you can experiment with.

Advertisement

Singer Rita Ora teamed her shiny shoes with a pair of mauve socks and rocked the look. In 2020, Gigi Hadid posed in Italian label Max Mara ensemble which comprised pastel knee-length socks teamed with heels. Similarly, back in 2017, Kendal Jenner walked the red-carpet wearing sheer socks along with her sandals. The look did complement her ensemble.

Advertisement

Among our Bollywood beauties, Taapsee Pannu tried on the trend during the promotions of her film Judwaa 2. Having styled the star, celebrity stylist Ekta Shah shares that the socks with sandals trend is all about self-expression.

Ekta who is currently styling Kriti Sanon for her upcoming movie Shehzada, says, “The socks with sandals trend can go from completely casual to laid back luxe. And working from home is an opportune time to find the combination that works just right for you, whether you are looking to jazz up your favourite summer sandals or elevate your basic slides. Overall, fashion trends like socks with sandals are all about self-expression. So, channel your favourite celebrity who has rocked the look and make socks with sandals trend your own."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.