Soft Botox is Now in India. All you Need to Know About the Cosmetic Treatment

Most people aspire to have flawless baby-smooth skin. While many choose to go for Botox to fulfil this aspiration, several believe it to be vain and invasive and are scared that they will end up looking like plastic.

Needless to say, the debate on getting botox or cosmetic injectables vs natural beauty goes on. Hollywood celebrities are often spotted with botox done, and why not? The benefits are just too hard to ignore. The popularity of this treatment has resulted in continuous evolution in treatment and technology—the newest addition being soft botox.

Preserving your natural expressions, soft botox helps in diminishing your wrinkles and fine lines by giving you a soft, subtle change in your appearance, thus giving it its name. The innovative method delivers the same old botox but with fewer units of the injectable, which is more diluted than conventional botox. It’s hard to find any traces of cosmetic surgery if you get soft botox. Moreover, it is ideal for people who do not wish to undergo severe and complex treatment and who want to preserve the natural appearance and expression of their face.

Even people who are worried that they might end up looking like plastic can opt for soft botox as it will only enhance their appearance and make them look younger. Soft Botox is a sensational treatment in the United States and is now available in India.

The cost of soft botox in the country depends on the area you are treating, the amount of botox being used, and the experience of the injector. However, at this moment, the procedure can cost anywhere between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 30,000 based on the above factors.

Aftercare of Soft Botox:

Do not lie down for at least 6 hours to prevent unnecessary diffusion of Botox. For seven days post-procedure, avoid any spa services, facials, steam, sauna, or salon procedures. Apply makeup only after the procedure has been completed for 24 hours. Fitness enthusiasts can resume exercise after 24 hours.

