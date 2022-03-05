Soha Ali Khan Gives Us Fitness Goals By Giving Twists To Normal Planks; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is a pro, and not just acting-wise but also in terms of fitness. The actress never shies away from inspiring her fans and followers through her fitness journey, and her Instagram feed is flooded with snippets from her intense workout regime. Now adding more to the bandwagon, Soha on Saturday ups her fitness game by giving a twist to the normal planks. Taking it to her official Instagram account, which has more than 2.9 million followers, Soha shared a glance of her intense workout.

The Tum Mile actress can be seen breaking a sweat at different planks in the video. The workout clip begins with Soha lying in the plank position with two tissues under each hand. Then she begins to rotate each hand at a time in a circular motion on the floor while staying in plank position. For the second workout, she can be seen keeping eight dumbbells in front of her, in a standing position. While staying in plank position, firstly she lifts her body on her right hand and puts her left hand between each dumbbell. After completing all the dumbbells, she does the same with her right hand while lifting her body on her left hand alone. For her third and last exercise, Soha touches the dumbbells with each hand at a time, while staying in the plank position.

For her intense workout session, she donned a blue sports bra with blue, black, and white striped tights. She chose to tie her hair up in a bun so that they don’t disturb her during the workout. She completed her look with neon and black finger bays and white and neon sports shoes. While posting the video, Soha wrote, “Normal planks? No thanks! Core workout with a twist”, she ended her caption with hashtags core and fitness motivation. Many celebrities have acknowledged Soha’s core workout video, as Bollywood actress Gul Panag wrote, “And my waist just shrank - watching you”, she ended the comment with a heart-eye emoticon. Indian Playback singer Shalmali Kholgade commented, “I love your workouts!” Soha’s elder sister Saba Ali Khan jokingly commented, “Keep going.. use a little lizol.. the house will get a workout too!!" Actor and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur sarcastically wrote, “You missed a spot next to the mat”.

Earlier, Soha shared a video where she was seen doing a handstand and other core activities. Netizens were surprised to see her doing a handstand for about a minute. What are your views about the video, do share your fitness journey.

