Soham Meditation: Your Way to a Healthy, Simple And Positive Life

Anger is one of the biggest problems and it could lead to serious consequences at times. For a happy and dignified life, one should know to control anger. However, controlling anger is not that easy either and it needs a lot of effort over a period of time. This requires consistent effort and regular practice.

To control anger, you need to keep your mind trained, steady and focused. Soham Meditation is your key to attaining a trained, steady and focused mind. It goes an extra length in calming the mind and managing anger. Soham Meditation helps to increase concentration and develop a focused mind.

What is Soham Meditation?

Soham meditation helps to improve concentration, clarity of thought and inner stability. This results in an awakened mind and you get more control over your thoughts and emotions.

How to meditate?

According to Yoga International.com, sit in the posture of Pranayama. Focus your attention on the various energy centers of the body like eyebrows, fingers, palm, nose etc. Breathe in at each center and exhale slowly. Now, focus on the centre of your eyebrows. During this, pay attention to the speed and flow of the breath. Feel your breath. Stay focused during this, and be sensitive. After this gently rub both the palms together and put it on your face. Let your face absorb the heat.

If performed every day, you will be able to feel stress-free.

Benefits of Soham meditation

· Mind and body coordination

· Better blood circulation

· Development of focus and concentration

· Comfort

· Way to a healthy life

Additionally, the meditation practice will also help you in making your life healthy, simple, and positive.

