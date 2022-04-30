Solar Eclipse 2022: Do's and Don't to Follow on the Day of Surya Grahan

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2022: Solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. Sunlight is restricted in some areas partially or fully by the Moon, till the eclipse does not end. This is the reason why the sky goes dark during the peak of the eclipse.

Here are the do’s and don’ts that one must adhere to during the solar eclipse:

According to NASA, people should use special-purpose solar filters or ‘eclipse glasses’ to protect their eyes. Even during a common day, people are suggested to not look directly at the Sun, without any filter. NASA does not advise using homemade filters or any ordinary sunglasses. According to the space agency, the darkest pair of sunglasses will still transmit far too much sunlight, which can easily damage the eyes. People are suggested to remove their shielding glasses if you have turned your face away from the eclipse or when the eclipse is over. Those with special interest in space events, might want to capture the ring of fire with their cameras. But scientists don’t advise to do so. There are high chances that the concentrated solar rays might cause injury to the eyes of the looker. People who are near or farsighted can wear their eclipse glasses over their day-to-day glasses in order to view the eclipse. Children who are willing to watch the solar eclipse must be under parental supervision. With solar eclipse in place, people are suggested to drive with their headlights on and keep the speed in control. They are also advised to maintain a good distance from other vehicles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.