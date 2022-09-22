Some Easy Hacks to Create Unique Looks With Kajal Pencil

There’s something about kohl-rimmed eyes that adds a modest yet magical touch to your appearance. So much so that a sprinkle of eyeliner may leave your eyes feeling unfinished. If you can’t leave the house without a few black swipes of this beauty trend or rely on it to add drama to your look, you are in the right place. Follow these kajal tips to highlight your eyes like never before, from application to creating fresh looks.

Smokey eyes for the win:

You don’t have time to master an 8-step YouTube instructional on smokey eyes with five different makeup shades? Not a problem! In 2 minutes, you can achieve a smokey kajal makeup look for very dramatic and sexy eyes. Don’t stress about getting even and tidy lines while applying a creamy kajal to your upper and lower lash lines and waterline. Then, using a sharp or flat brush, blot out the top and bottom. Before you finish, smudge a small “V" (a sideways one!) at the outer corners of your eyes with your brush. For a stunning effect, use a large amount of mascara.

Some eyeshadows, for that intense darkness:

Try this simple technique if you want to make your kajal smudge-proof. Apply your kajal line with a brush dipped in black/brown eyeshadow (or whatever colour your kajal is). It will keep it in place regardless of what the day throws at you and will help it look precisely as it did when you applied it, even hours later.

Avoid your inner corners this time:

Many women start applying kajal eyeliner from the inner to the outside corners of their eyes. Because of the runny area, this merely makes your kajal pencil moist, and it won’t be as intense as it should be. Always begin applying it from the outside corners.

You shouldn’t use it at all in your inner corners, especially if you’re going to line your upper lids and have small eyes. When lining your upper and lower lids, leave your inner corners bare to avoid making your eyes appear smaller. Try it out to see the difference.

