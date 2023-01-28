We frequently use a variety of spices to enhance the flavour of our meals. Some spices are common and we use them every day while cooking. As there is a huge demand for them in the market, adulteration has also started happening on a massive scale. We often consume it because many of us do not know how to distinguish between original and fake ones. There are some easy ways to spot fake spices.Let’s take a look at them.

Chilli powder: Many traders and shopkeepers mix dye colours and grind red bricks in red chilli powder. Eating this chilli powder can lead to serious illnesses like stomach stones. To check pure red chilli, put it in the water you will see that the real red chillies will start floating on the water and the fake red chillies will sink immediately.

Turmeric powder: Consuming turmeric is very good for our health as it contains medicinal elements. But some people mix metanil yellow with turmeric. Mix a small amount of hydrochloric acid into the turmeric powder to determine its purity. Now add water to this mixture. The colour of turmeric will change to pink, blue, and purple if it is fake.

Coriander powder: Most traders mix flour husk, animal husk and weeds in coriander powder. But by smelling it, you can tell the difference between real and fake one. The scent of real coriander is extremely potent. The fake coriander powder smells like wild plants.

Cinnamon: Many people in the market sell the bark of guava trees, instead of cinnamon. To distinguish between real and fake cinnamon, you need to rub cinnamon on your hand. A brown or red mark will appear on your hand, if you rub real cinnamon on it. Fake cinnamon will not produce any colour.

Black pepper: Black pepper is rich in nutrients. Some individuals dry and sell papaya seeds in place of black pepper. To check black pepper, use water. When we put black pepper in water, real black pepper sinks and fake black pepper begins to float.

