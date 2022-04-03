Son Ye-Jin Wore Three Gorgeous Gowns For Her Wedding With Hyun Bin; See Pics Here

The much-awaited wedding of South Korean actors Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin finally took place on March 31. It was an intimate ceremony at Grand Walkerhill Hotel, Gwangjin-gu in Seoul. Needless to say, pictures from Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin’s big day have taken the Internet by storm. The Crash Landing On You stars stirred up quite a buzz on social media after announcing their wedding and then again, by officially sharing photos of themselves from their dreamy wedding.

The bride, Son Ye-Jin, adorned herself in three exquisite wedding gowns that honed intricate detailing and fine craftsmanship. The three gowns were made and tailored by three different ateliers – Maison Valentino, Vera Wang, and Elie Saab. While the gowns created by Wang and Valentino oozed more of a modern shade, the creation by Elie Saab carried the essence of a dreamy princess ball gown.

Here is the picture of the tulle dress beatified by floral embroideries made by Maison Valentino.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbw0UqoIC98/

The next one is a tulle gown as well. However, this dress had more of a French hand-draped addition to it, along with a prolific tulle overlay veiling the dress, with a corseted bodice as a cherry on top. This dress named Camellia was created by Vera Wang.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb0HDtiLMo_/

Last but not least is the gown that the Crash Landing On You star wore at the main event. The gown was one of the main attractions of the Bridal Spring 2022 collection by Elie Saab. The tulle ballgown features a ballerina skirt coupled with a bodice doused.

Take a look at the dress here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbxledAtIbM/

The reel-turned-real couple set social media on fire as their wedding pictures overwhelmed their fans. The couple became the talk of the town when in 2019, the actors were spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles. However, reports of them dating were dusted off as rumours or a mere coincidence back then.

The couple confirmed their relationship in January last year and announced their marriage in February this year.

