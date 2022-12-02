Sonakshi Sinha, in Heavy Gold Lehenga, Is a Clear Royalty

As Bollywood is ringing the wedding bells in chorus and the wedding season is upon us, bride-to-bes are looking for inspiration for their dream attire. Now, who can give that better than Bollywood actresses themselves? Speaking of which, Sonakshi Sinha’s latest wedding look is totally worth checking out. It’s the perfect traditional heavily embroidered lehenga look with hints of modern, minimal accessorising.

The gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha recently shared some snippets of herself dressed in a heavy gold lehenga set paired with a dupatta in shades of mint green. Her look totally resembles the royal avatar with utter elegance and beauty.

Advertisement

The pictures are from Sonakshi’s latest photoshoot, where she dressed in a golden heavily-embellished lehenga set from the amazing collection of designer Falguni Shane Peacock’s eponymous label. She captioned the post, “When you don’t wanna feel left out in #ShaadiSZN, just dress up like the bride."

Sonakshi Sinha was styled by the celebrity stylist Mohit Rai for this bridal look. And her outfit totally sets the standards of a dream wedding dress for every bride in love with traditional attire.

Falguni Shane Peacock is truly impeccable in her work which reflects in this lehenga set featuring a beige and gold blouse embellished with intricate embroidered patterns, shimmering diamantes, and beaded tassels on the hem and cuffs. The blouse featured full-length sleeves, an asymmetric hem, a wide sweetheart neckline emphasising her décolletage, a cut-out on the midriff, and a low-cut back.

Advertisement

Sonakshi stunned everyone with this golden, and beige lehenga with details of heavy A-line layered ghera, heavy applique work, shimmering embellishments, and a floor-sweeping length. Her lehenga choli was styled with a zari dupatta draped over her shoulder and head, featuring sequin work and a heavy embellished broad gota patti border, which totally complimented her look.

For accessories, Sonakshi Sinha wore a statement ring, matching earrings, a Kundan-adorned gold bracelet, an ornate choker necklace, and a maang tikka. Her hair was styled centre-parted sleek bun. And for the makeup, she did on-fleek brows, mascara on the lashes, black-winged eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, highlighted face and blushed cheeks.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here