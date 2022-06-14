Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Motherhood is Far too Profound an Experience to Put Into Words

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the epitome of grace and when it comes to fashion, the soon-to-be mom is known for breaking stereotypes. Dressed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls, Sonam wore it with a long trailing multi-panelled hand-embroidered dress.

Sonam looked ethereal in the ensemble, which is part of the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s couture line. Sharing her thoughts on motherhood and celebrating this moment with the designer duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja says, “Taking a moment to exhale as I marvel at this precious moment in my life. A brand-new journey is about to begin. Motherhood is far too profound an experience to put into words. It is to be lived and experienced."

Sonam further adds, “I feel stronger than ever and beyond blessed, filled with anticipation and contentment in equal measure. These photos with my favourites, Abu and Sandeep, are the perfect tribute to mark this miraculous moment in my life."

Styled by celebrity stylist and Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, the series of photographs shared by the designer duo reflected their design aesthetics and their undying love for Sonam. “We love this woman," expresses Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, adding, “Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy."

Dressing her during an important phase of her life, the designer duo say, “As you [Sonam] stand at the cusp of motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you!"

As Sonam turns muse for the designer duo for their latest collection, they will also present a fashion film Beyond The Light with a festive and bridal line that will be available in mid-July at their stores in Mumbai and New Delhi. Beyond The Light is the second production by La Filmi Compania that blends fashion with a deeply spiritual message that celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

