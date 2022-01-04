Sonam Kapoor Goes Comfy and Classy for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s New Year’s eve was a blend of comfy and classy. The 36-year-old rang in the new year celebrations with husband Anand Ahuja at their London home. Sonam’s latest Instagram post shows her in a classic black outfit which she paired with diamond jewellery.

Sonam chose to wear a black kaftan creation by Italian fashion brand Taller Marmo. The actress accessorised her look with diamond dangler earrings and bracelet. Keeping a minimal make-up, Sonam focused on highlighting her eyes with soft gray eyeshadow and accentuating mascara on the lashes. Complementing Sonam’s look for the evening, Anand was also spotted in an all black outfit. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sonam added this caption, “Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just everyday phenomenal, he is every year phenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfillment in 2022."

However, this was not the only outfit that Sonam and Anand wore for their New Year’s eve. Anand’s latest Instagram post shows Sonam in a satin coral pajama set. The 36-year-old actress was seen in the comfy night suit which she glamourised with a pair of strappy stilettos and diamond earrings. With her hair styled in soft curls, Sonam kept them open for a more comfortable feel.

In the following picture, Sonam was spotted with Anand and her brother-in-law Anant Ahuja. Anand was seen in a beige shirt which he wore over a black t-shirt. Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Anand wrote in the caption, “In 2020 and 2021, travel restrictions made seeing family hard for all of us. In 2022, I most hope for & look forward to making up for that lost time with lots of time with family & friends. Wish everyone a new year filled with growth, love and laughter. Sonam Kapoor, Anant Ahuja. Everyday phenomenal. PS how beautiful is Sonam Kapoor. PPS yes, you’re right, we had a momentary outfit change."

Which of the looks worn by Sonam is your favourite?

