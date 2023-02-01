Sonam Kapoor In A Black And White House Of Masaba Anarkali Is Giving Us The Perfect Retro Vibes

Fashion and Sonam Kapoor are absolutely synonymous, there is not a chance that Sonam can ever go wrong with pulling off a look. She just hits the right chord each and every time and we are definitely a fan. From the perfect party wear to the most elegant ethnic ensembles, Sonam’s social media account is the go-to for not just her fans but all the fashionistas who are looking for the perfect outfit inspiration.

Recently, the actress who gave birth to a baby boy last year posed in the most amazing Anarkali and we are all hearts on it. This black and white Anarkali that she dawned was from the House OF Masaba collection, this brand is spearheaded by ace designer and actor Masaba Gupta.

Styled by Sonam’s sister, Rhea Kapoor, the actress accessorised this retro look perfectly with pear studs and a stunning choker neck set which totally brought in the 80s feels. The black and gold Jimmy Choo flats were the right choice in terms of shoe wear and went really well with the entire ensemble.

In terms of makeup, Sonal opted for a minimalistic route and we sure do applaud her choice. With smokey eyes in action and highlighted cheeks in play, Sonam absolutely aced the look. The bold red lip shade along with her hair which was tied up into a bun only enhanced her look and transformed it into a lewk that is perfect to take inspiration from on any sangeet night or even a cocktail party. In cased you are the Maid of Honour at your best friend’s wedding come back to this look to jot down notes from because it is both fashionable and comfortable at the same time.

