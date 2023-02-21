Sonam Kapoor Is The OG Fashion Queen; We Have Proof

Sonam Kapoor is as bold with her styling choices as she is with the selection of her scripts. Be it a red carpet look or a Bollywood wedding, Sonam Kapoor knows how to nail her look with ease. She has been dishing out some major fashion statements, especially after embracing motherhood. The actress recently set the internet ablaze with a stunning sartorial pick. She wore one of the trendiest colours of the spring-summer season, neon. The colour itself added energetic vibes to her look.

The OG fashion queen upgraded her regular wardrobe with her unique pick. Her outfit came from the shelves of Maison Valentino neon yellow shirt, which she paired with tailored black trousers. The button-down floor-length shirt featured full-length sleeves which she opted to fold, collars, and buttons along the length. She slipped into pencil black pants with a slim fit that offered a nice contrast to the bright colour. To make a statement, she opted for a fuchsia pink bag of the same brand.

In her caption, Sonam Kapoor quoted Franz Kafka and wrote, “I never wish to be easily defined. I’d rather float over other people’s minds as something strictly fluid and non-perceivable; more like a transparent, paradoxically iridescent creature rather than an actual person."

Check out the post here-

The actress proved she is the fashion queen by ditching accessories in the same colour palette. To balance out the fiery tone of her attire, the actress added a cool colour instead. She cleverly styled herself with aqua-blue dangling earrings, a bracelet and a watch. For a sharp look, she wore black stilettos from Christian Louboutin. Makeup? She opted for soft and glowy makeup with flawless skin, subtle shimmery eyes, mascara-laden lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, blushed cheeks and muted pink lipstick. Finally, she finished her look by flaunting her gorgeous hairdo.

