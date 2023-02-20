Actor Sonam Kapoor, known for her roles in films such as “Neerja," “Raanjhanaa," and “Khoobsurat is a fashionista and a fitness enthusiast. As a new mother, Kapoor understands the importance of a good diet and a healthy sleeping pattern. It is generally known that celebrities often have demanding schedules that can disrupt their sleep patterns. Many actors may work long hours and attend events late into the night, which can make it difficult to get enough rest.

With Kapoor travelling frequently to India and London, her sleep patterns do get affected. In a candid chat, we understand how she juggles work and professional commitments along with parenthood.

Advertisement

How has your experience with melatonin been?

My first encounter with melatonin was through ZzzQuil NATURA gummies. While I was in Europe, I used to consume these gummies whenever I used to face sleeplessness, occasionally. The combination of melatonin and Vitamin B6 in the gummy helped me fall asleep faster and wake up absolutely regenerated to take on the day.

What is the secret to your beauty sleep?

Sleep quality should never be sacrificed. So here are my secrets to my beauty sleep:

Even on weekends I maintain a consistent sleep and wake schedule

I try to reduce the use of electronic devices before going to bed. I also always remember to turn off or mute electronic devices before putting them away to avoid disruptions during sleep!

A no-no to caffeine at night is something that I always try to stick too.

Also Read: Food Trends for 2023: Sustainable Plant-Forward Diets, Foods for Sleep & Healthy Snacks

One-night ritual that you cannot miss?

Advertisement

My night-time routine changes depending on how I’m feeling that particular night. If I want to treat myself to some extra-special self-care, I typically use a face mask that is quite hydrating and then lie on my bed for a while to let it do its magic. At times, I also try to avoid using any technology devices at night. But one ritual that I cannot miss is preparing myself a cup of warm chamomile tea and reading a few chapters of a self-help book. Gummies with melatonin also is an integral part of my sleep schedule to fix my circadian rhythms after long hours of shooting night shifts.

In your busy schedule, how important do you think is sleep?

Advertisement

As I juggle my responsibilities as an actress, a businesswoman, and a new mother, I’m aware of the necessity to adjust my sleep routine. While I’ve always tried to emphasise sleep in my life, I will admit that I have a complicated relationship with sleep. On some days, especially on the days when I’m feeling down, I can’t sleep at all, while on other days, especially on work-off days, I can sleep for several hours straight. Regularly having trouble getting enough sleep, especially if you’re a professional like me, can have several negative effects, including making you feel grumpy the next day. I’m now aware of how much I took my sleep for granted as a new mother with demanding work and I believe getting quality sleep is super crucial for anyone’s wellbeing.

Do you recommend using Zzzquil to anybody facing occasional sleeplessness?

Advertisement

I first learnt about ZzzQuil NATURA a few years ago in Europe. I’m pleased Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA is now available in India, and I absolutely recommend it because it makes it simpler for those like me who have a lot going on to manage our sleep schedule. Vicks has always been a part and parcel of my life right from my childhood, and I am very pleased that Vicks has now entered the sleep category. As I get back to my fitness regime this gummies will support me in regulating my sleep to unlock my best self.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here