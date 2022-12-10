Sonam Kapoor's Secret Ingredient For Her Flawless Skin Is...

Sonam Kapoor is a fashion icon and there is no denying that. At the same time, the 37-year-old actress makes sure her radiant appearance is not compromised. Did you know Sonam Kapoor’s secret of flawless and glowing skin? Well, she swears upon this basic ingredient that is found in every household. It’s Besan or Gram Flour!

Besan is a versatile ingredient that tackles all your skin woes and helps you get rid of stubborn acne, marks and patchy skin. As the festive season is here, it’s time to look your best. If you are someone who wants naturally glowing skin, then this article will definitely help you. Check below these DIY besan face packs recommended by the actress, that can do wonders for your skin.

5 easy ways to add Besan to your skincare routine

1. Besan and Raw Milk Face Pack

Raw milk moisturizes your skin well. It contains vitamin A, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12 which helps in lightening the skin tone. Using it regularly makes the skin healthy, glowing, soft and supple.

Take 1 or 2 tablespoons of besan and add the amount of raw milk required. Apply the pack all over the face and massage gently in circular motions for a few minutes. Leave the face pack for another 10-15 minutes and lastly, wash off with plain water.

2. Besan, Curd and Turmeric Face Pack

You can expect instant glowing skin, by applying a face pack made of all these ingredients. Curd acts as a natural humectant, turmeric having its anti-microbial properties and besan subtly exfoliating the dead skin cells.

Add a pinch of turmeric powder in 1 teaspoon of besan and curd. Make a fine paste and apply it to your face. Leave the pack for 10-15 minutes and lastly wash off with lukewarm water.

3. Besan, Banana and Raw Milk Pack

For dry skin types, this easy DIY pack has a plethora of beautifying benefits. The goodness of bananas offers deep nourishment to the skin and tackles wrinkle problems, giving a naturally radiant skin tone.

Add 1 teaspoon of Besan with 2 teaspoons of raw milk and 1 teaspoon of mashed banana. Blend it well and apply the mixture on your face and neck, leave it for 15 minutes and rinse it off with water.

4. Besan, Yogurt and Sandalwood Powder Face Pack

Sandalwood powder has antioxidant benefits that prevent skin damage. It has excellent skin exfoliating properties, which removes dirt as well as dead skin cells to make way for glowing and even-toned skin.

Mix 1 tbsp of besan and sandalwood powder. Add some fresh yoghurt and blend all the ingredients to prepare the face pack. Apply it all over the face and leave it on the skin for 15-20 minutes and wash off with plain water.

5. Besan, Tomato and Lemon Juice Pack

For oily skin types, this pack would do wonders for you. The citric acid present in lemon and tomato aids in controlling excess oil in the skin.

Add 1 teaspoon of gram flour and tomato pulp, mix it with half a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply the pack on your face and leave it for 8-10 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Benefits of Using Besan Face Packs

Besan is a great exfoliator, it works as a natural bleaching agent that guarantees your skin look flawless and healthy.

It helps to boost new cell regeneration, which improves skin tone and gives a soft skin texture.

Besan helps to lighten scars, acne marks and other skin pigmentations.

Gram flour or Besan is enriched with zinc, which helps to rejuvenate dull skin and adds a glow to your skin.

Besan has the properties to restore the natural pH level of the skin.

Besan absorbs the excess oil present in the skin and gives an instant fresh and fair look.

