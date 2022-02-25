Sound Therapy: Know about the age-old technique and its benefits

Sound therapy is becoming popular day by day. The therapy uses the sound of music, instruments and other objects for the physical and mental healing process. It even uses sound baths. It helps in improving health and well-being and is scientifically proven to cure stress, anxiety, and other mental disorders.

Sound therapy is not new. It has been there for ages. In ancient times, people used to have healing ceremonies in which they used traditional musical instruments like drums and other forms of sound like handclaps, and so on. The therapy is said to use sound waves and harmonic vibrations from the instruments to cure certain diseases. The sound controls the brain to release anti stress hormones which in turn creates a positive impact on the body. It is said to massage every cell of the body by giving it meditative effects.

Most illnesses of the body are directly or indirectly related to stress. High blood sugar levels, blood pressure, hypertension, anxiety, and so on happen due to physical or mental stress. Sound therapy works on this common thread of stress to start the healing process. Apart from just sound treatment, the therapy also uses various other methods like Yoga and meditation for better results.

Advertisement

Let’s look at some of the benefits of Sound Therapy for the mind and soul.

Releases Stress

As discussed above as well, sound therapy helps in releasing stress and relaxing the body and mind.

Reduce Headache

When there is a lot of stuff going on in your head, it makes it heavy leading to frequent headaches. Sound therapy helps in freeing the brain which reduces the pain.

Helps in focus

Advertisement

Sound therapy requires you to meditate and divert your focus to the sound. This helps in improving focus and concentration.

Channelise Energy

After you do multi-tasking, your energy diverts at various places. With sound therapy, you can channelise your inner energy to feel positive and release exhaustion.

Decrease anxiety and depression

Anxiety and depression are mental disorders that are somehow related to stress. The soothing sounds turn your brain cells into a positive side which helps in coping with stress in a better way. It calms the body and makes you feel good about yourself. It decreases the chances of anxiety and depression.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.