Soya Idli Recipe: Try This Easy-To-Make Protein-Rich Meal For Your Breakfast

Soya Idli is not only yummy and delicious but super healthy too.

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 12:32 IST

Delhi, India

Serve it with sambar and coconut chutney.
Soybean is a great option to meet the deficiency of proteins in the body. Soybean is a good source of antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, and it is cholesterol free. It is low in saturated fat and is also high in fibre and proteins. When you include Soybeans in your diet, it helps improve heart health, and blood circulation and manages diabetes as well. The superfood is also good for digestion.

So, if you are thinking of preparing some meals with it, you can try making the recipe for Soya Idli. You can start your day with this nutritious breakfast. Soya Idli is not only yummy and delicious but is super healthy too. It can be easily prepared with soya badi (soya chunks). Let us explore a quick recipe for making Soya Idli.

Ingredients to make Soya Idli -

- Soya Badi - 1 cup

- Rice - 2 cups

- Moong Dal - 1/2 cup

- Oil - 1 tablespoon

- Salt - as per taste

Method of making Soya Idli -

- To make soya idli, take the required quantity of rice and soya badi and soak them in different bowls.

- After this, soak half a cup of moong dal for 2 to 3 hours.

- Now, take the soaked rice in a strainer and remove the excess water from it.

- Then, put the rice in a mixer jar and grind it coarsely. Similarly, grind the soya badi. Repeat the same process with moong dal and coarsely grind it to make a thick paste.

- Now, take a big bowl and add soya badi, rice and moong dal paste in it and mix it well, and add salt as per taste to the mixture.

- Then, cover the mixture and keep it in a warm place for 5 to 6 hours.

- After this, take the mixture and whisk it once more.

- Now, take the idli mould and apply oil in it, and pour the prepared idli paste in the mould.

- Cook it on steam by closing the lid. Idli will be steamed well in 10 minutes.

The tasty and nutritious soya idli is ready! Serve it with sambar and coconut chutney.

first published: February 22, 2023, 12:32 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 12:32 IST
