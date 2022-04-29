Space in a Relationship is Equally Important as Proximity, Know Why?

Is your relationship making you feel trapped and exhausted? You need space. As much as it is important for two people to spend time together to know each other better, one needs space, too. Taking some time off your partner and spending it alone, makes you connect with yourself. When you are always hanging on to your partner, it might make them feel suffocated after a period of time and make you lose your identity as well. If you wonder why you need space in a relationship, then look at the reasons below.

It makes you rediscover yourself

When you spend too much time with your partner, you start to develop their habits and ways of living. In the process, you often lose your identity. Taking some time off from your partner is necessary for you to rediscover yourself, and your likes and dislikes. It is a great way to introspect the changes you have gone through in the past couple of years.

Makes you realise the importance of your partner

When your partner is always in front of your eyes, you unknowingly take them for granted. Going away makes you realise how important they are for you as you feel a void in your life. It also blossoms the love between you too.

Connect with friends

You have your own friends, and they have their own. In a relationship, you do not give enough time to your friends as you try to save it for your partner. However, spending time away gives you a chance to reconnect with your friends and bring back the old good days.

Brings peace

Too much intimacy can also cause a lot of arguments and misunderstandings between you two. Therefore, having some time off can bring mental peace to your life and give you time to focus on things you were missing for a long time.

Builds a respectful connection

It lets you respect your partner’s choices and individuality. It also shows that you have a mature relationship where you understand each other’s take and instead of being dramatic, give a breathing space to each other.

