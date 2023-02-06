It won’t be wrong to say that India’s rich natural landscape has long been refuging several species of birds from different corners of the world. From the Himalayan Mountains to lush tropical forests, from diverse climatic conditions to incredible terrains like the Western Ghats, India offers amazing natural habitats to host exotic birds. This makes the nation a paradise for ornithophiles and bird watchers. In addition, rarely we have been told that a wide range of avian species is supported by India’s geography and climatic condition. Therefore, we have pulled together some of the best destinations for bird watching in India:

Jim Corbett National Park

Just eight hours away from the national capital lies a paradise for bird watchers. While Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park is widely celebrated for being home to a large number of Bengal tigers, rarely you might have heard that it hosts more than 500 species of bird. From plum-headed parakeets, magpie-robins, and bulbuls, to chestnut-headed bee-eaters, the alluring beauty of Jim Corbett National Park lies in the endless choir of bird songs.

Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary

Also known as Keoladeo Ghana National park, Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary is nothing less than heaven during the migratory season. Very well known for innumerable exotic and endangered birds, Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary is located on the Agra-Jaipur road and lies simply three hours away from Delhi. If you are curious to learn about the species, then you must know that this bird sanctuary in Rajasthan boasts about 300 species, which include cranes, pelicans, geese, ducks, and eagles among others.

Mangalajodi

One of the most important flyway destinations for migratory water birds, Odisha’s Mangalajodi village gives you a legit close-up view of the water birds that are spread across the serene wetlands. To get a closer view of the species, you can hire boats and you must expect them to charge around Rs. 1,200 for two hours. Mangalajodi village takes pride in being a successful community-based eco-tourism.

Pangot Birding trail

At an altitude close to 2000 meters above sea level, you will successfully get an exotic view of more than 250 Himalayan Bird species. Close to Nainital, Pangot is a sea of tranquility. Some well-known species that you will find there are the Spotted Forktail, Maroon Oriole, and Black-throated Tit among others.

Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary

Lying on the Himalayan foothills, Arunachal Pradesh’s Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary became very famous after the discovery of the Bugun liocichla bird in 2006. Declared an Important Bird Area (IBA), the sanctuary helped in recording around 500 species of varied birds.

