Speech Therapy Techniques For Children

Toddlers and young kids love to communicate. They have immense energy in them, and they yap their mouths all day long. However, some children find it difficult to put their thoughts into words over time. Speech therapy is used to help children work on their speaking skills. It also helps children learn ways to communicate each word distinctively.

And, now, let us take a look at the types of disorder:

1. Fluency disorder: Problems such as stuttering, in which the flow of speech sees unusual pauses or partial word repetitions or prolonging sounds and syllables, come under fluency disorders.

Advertisement

2. Articulation disorders: These are problems in which making sounds in syllables or saying words incorrectly to the point where the listener cannot understand the child, is common.

3. Resonance or voice disorders: Problems with pitch, volume or quality of voice fall under this category of disorders.

Language disorders include:

1. Receptive disorders: Problem with understanding and processing language.

2. Expressive disorder: Problems with putting your thoughts into words or having limited vocabulary.

3. Cognitive-communication disorder: Problems with communications skills, which include memory, attention, organization, problem-solving, regulation and perception.

Some household techniques that wil come in handy:

1. Motivate the child to speak as much as possible.

2. Listen to everything carefully and make them understand the correct pronunciation and meaning, even if it takes a long time.

3. Encourage your child to read books to improve their vocabulary and ask your kid to re-read something they’ve read for the first time.

Advertisement

4. If the child faces difficulty in speaking, then teach him or her how to speak and read by breaking the word down to them slowly.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here