Spending Too Much Time In AC May Lead to Many Diseases; All You Need to Know

Running an air conditioner has become a necessity in this scorching heat. Living without air conditioning is impossible in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. However, constant exposure to air conditioning is bad for your health.

Although the usage of air conditioning has increased in practically every home as a result of the extreme heat, it should be kept in mind that prolonged exposure to air conditioning can be harmful to health. According to a report by Web MD, being constantly in AC can increase the risk of “sick building syndrome." Its symptoms include headache, trouble concentrating, dry cough, fatigue, sensitivity to the aroma, and dizziness or nausea.

Therefore, when it is hot, turn on the AC for a few hours in the afternoon. This can help reduce the harm done to skin and hair. Let’s thus consider the harm that prolonged exposure to air conditioning might do to the skin and eyes.

Here is a list of the disadvantages that it has:

AC absorbs all the moisture inside the body and makes our body dehydrated.

The skin feels shrivelled due to which wrinkles and fine lines are visible. Due to this the process of ageing starts increasing rapidly.

The risk of allergies and asthma increases.

Due to excessive cold air, respiratory diseases like cough, cold, etc.

Itching on the eyes and skin.

Virus and bacterial infections may also increase the risk of diseases.

